Dan Vladar News: Yields three goals in loss

Vladar allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vladar received consecutive starts for the first time this season, but he wasn't able to pick up his fourth win of the year. The 27-year-old kept the game close, but Zach Hyman's backhander on the power play midway through the third period was decisive. He's now 3-3-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage through seven outings. This is about as good as it's ever been for Vladar at the NHL level, though he's likely to continue sharing the crease with Dustin Wolf throughout the campaign. The Flames behind a three-game road trip when they visit the Canadiens on Tuesday.