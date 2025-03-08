Daniel Sprong News: Called up from AHL
Sprong was recalled from the minors on Saturday.
Sprong was playing in Coachella Valley of the AHL before he was dealt to the Devils organization Friday for a seventh-round pick. He had 11 goals and 14 assists in 19 games with Coachella Valley after spending 19 games at the NHL level with Seattle and Vancouver, scoring a pair of goals and adding three assists. Sprong looks at this time to be a depth forward for New Jersey ahead of Sunday's contest in Philadelphia.
