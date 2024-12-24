Daniel Sprong News: Limited action since trade

Sprong has played in just nine of 19 games since he was traded to the Kraken from the Canucks.

In that span, Sprong has just one goal on 12 shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating. The 27-year-old's second stint with the Kraken has not reignited his offense, and he hasn't seen power-play time in his last three contests. Sprong has just four points with 31 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances, so his fantasy upside is the lowest its been in three years.