Daniel Sprong News: Produces helper

Sprong logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Sprong has not been a consistent part of the Canucks' lineup -- he's been scratched three times over the team's seven games so far. The 27-year-old has often played on the fourth line, earning two points ,nine shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating. Sprong also plays on the second power-play unit when in the lineup, but the risk of him being scratched frequently makes him unreliable for fantasy purposes.