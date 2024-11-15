Fantasy Hockey
Daniel Sprong headshot

Daniel Sprong News: Reporting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Sprong has had his immigration paperwork approved and he will join the Kraken on Friday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Sprong was dealt from Vancouver a week ago and he finally was able to cross the border to join up with his new teammates. Sprong had a goal and two assists in nine games with Vancouver. He will likely see bottom-six minutes with the Kraken, as well as playing on the second power-play unit.

Daniel Sprong
Seattle Kraken
