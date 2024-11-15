Daniel Sprong News: Reporting Friday

Sprong has had his immigration paperwork approved and he will join the Kraken on Friday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Sprong was dealt from Vancouver a week ago and he finally was able to cross the border to join up with his new teammates. Sprong had a goal and two assists in nine games with Vancouver. He will likely see bottom-six minutes with the Kraken, as well as playing on the second power-play unit.