Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daniel Sprong headshot

Daniel Sprong News: Returning to Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Sprong was traded from the Canucks to the Kraken on Friday in exchange for future considerations.

Sprong's stay in Vancouver lasted one month of the regular season and saw him produce just three points over nine appearances. He now returns to the location of his best season to date (21 goals, 46 points in 66 contests in 2022-23). Sprong's role likely won't change much in Seattle -- he's a fourth-liner at even strength who can use a strong shot to help on the power play. Given the Kraken have less high-end talent on the roster, Sprong could carve out a bit more ice time if he hits the ground running in his second stint with the team.

Daniel Sprong
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now