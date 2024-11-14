Daniel Sprong News: Still not in Seattle

Per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times, Sprong has yet to arrive in Seattle due to immigration problems, coach Dan Bylsma said Thursday.

The Kraken are expecting Sprong -- who was dealt from Vancouver on Friday, to finally get through immigration, in time for weekend games against the Islanders and Rangers. The 27-year-old had a goal and two assists with 19 shots on net in nine games with the Canucks before the deal. Look for Sprong to see bottom-six minutes with the Kraken, as well as some power-play time.