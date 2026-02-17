Daniil But headshot

Daniil But News: Brought up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

But was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

But has notched eight goals and 17 points in 20 minor-league appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward has also earned three goals, four assists, 43 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 16 hits across 28 NHL games during the 2025-26 campaign.

