Daniil But News: Brought up from AHL
But was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
But has notched eight goals and 17 points in 20 minor-league appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward has also earned three goals, four assists, 43 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 16 hits across 28 NHL games during the 2025-26 campaign.
