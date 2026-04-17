Daniil But headshot

Daniil But News: Called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

But was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday.

But was sent to the minors in late March, but he'll rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth just before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Across 29 appearances with the Mammoth during the regular season, he recorded three goals, four assists, 18 blocked shots, 16 hits and eight PIM while averaging 12:28 of ice time.

Daniil But
Utah Mammoth
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