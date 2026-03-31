Daniil But News: Dropped to AHL
But was assigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
But has three goals, seven points, 43 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 16 hits in 29 NHL appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward also has 16 goals and 17 assists in 34 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
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