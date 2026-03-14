Daniil But News: Four points for Tucson in win

But scored two goals and added two assists in AHL Tucson's 6-4 win over San Jose on Saturday.

But has five goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The winger has earned 28 points (14 goals, 14 helpers) over 31 appearances in the AHL this season. He got a look with the Mammoth earlier in the campaign, but with the team chasing a playoff spot, he may stay in the AHL for the rest of the campaign.