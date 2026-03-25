Daniil But News: Recalled Wednesday
But was called up by Utah on Wednesday, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.
But has three goals and seven points in 28 outings with the Mammoth this season. He also has 16 goals and 33 points across 34 appearances with AHL Tucson in 2025-26.
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