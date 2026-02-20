Daniil But News: Sent back to minors
But was assigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
But was called up by Utah on Tuesday, but he'll head back to the minors a few days later, presumably so he can appear in the Roadrunners' weekend series against Ontario. But has appeared in 28 NHL games this year, but it's not yet clear whether he'll rejoin the Mammoth before the team resumes play against Colorado on Wednesday.
