Daniil But headshot

Daniil But News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

But was assigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

But was called up by Utah on Tuesday, but he'll head back to the minors a few days later, presumably so he can appear in the Roadrunners' weekend series against Ontario. But has appeared in 28 NHL games this year, but it's not yet clear whether he'll rejoin the Mammoth before the team resumes play against Colorado on Wednesday.

Daniil But
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil But See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil But See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
42 days ago
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
61 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
61 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
142 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
151 days ago