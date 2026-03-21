Daniil But headshot

Daniil But News: Three-point game for Tucson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

But scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Tucson's 4-3 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

But has four goals and four assists over his last three contests. The 21-year-old forward is up to 16 goals and 32 points through 33 outings this season. But has performed well in his first AHL campaign and could be called up for a depth role if the Mammoth make the playoffs.

Daniil But
Utah Mammoth
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