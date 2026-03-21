Daniil But News: Three-point game for Tucson
But scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Tucson's 4-3 win over Manitoba on Saturday.
But has four goals and four assists over his last three contests. The 21-year-old forward is up to 16 goals and 32 points through 33 outings this season. But has performed well in his first AHL campaign and could be called up for a depth role if the Mammoth make the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil But See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15026 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 971 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!90 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 2190 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil But See More