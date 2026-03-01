Daniil But News: Two goals in AHL win
But scored twice in AHL Tucson's 6-4 win over San Jose on Sunday.
But has three goals and two assists over his last five games. He saw some time with the Mammoth prior to the Olympic break, but the return of Logan Cooley from a lower-body injury has closed the door for But having an opportunity to contribute with the big club. But is at 11 goals, 22 points and 69 shots on net over 25 AHL appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil But See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1506 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 951 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!70 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 2170 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1151 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil But See More