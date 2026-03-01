Daniil But News: Two goals in AHL win

But scored twice in AHL Tucson's 6-4 win over San Jose on Sunday.

But has three goals and two assists over his last five games. He saw some time with the Mammoth prior to the Olympic break, but the return of Logan Cooley from a lower-body injury has closed the door for But having an opportunity to contribute with the big club. But is at 11 goals, 22 points and 69 shots on net over 25 AHL appearances.