Daniil Miromanov News: Collects assist Saturday
Miromanov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.
Miromanov's playing time began to waver in December -- since Dec. 14, he's appeared in just eight of 25 contests. His helper Saturday was his first point in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner is at seven points, matching his career high, and he's added 44 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 36 outings this season. When Miromanov plays, he's often alongside MacKenzie Weegar in a second-pairing role. Down the stretch, Miromanov is likely to compete with Joel Hanley (personal) and Jake Bean for playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now