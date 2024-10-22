Daniil Miromanov News: Generates helper Tuesday

Miromanov recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

The helper was Miromanov's first point of the season, and it came in his return to the lineup after he was scratched versus the Kraken on Saturday. The 27-year-old was in contention for power-play minutes early in the year, but hot starts to the year from MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson have closed that avenue for Miromanov, who is still seeing top-four usage at even strength. The blueliner has just four shots on net, nine blocked shots, three hits and an even plus-minus rating through five contests -- without more offense, he won't be an option for most fantasy managers.