Daniil Miromanov News: Manages helper in overtime loss

Miromanov posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Miromanov snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to five points over 25 appearances this season, primarily playing in a second-pairing role. He's added 30 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Miromanov is finally an NHL regular, but his offense is too limited to be useful in many fantasy formats, especially with a relative lack of non-scoring production.