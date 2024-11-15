Daniil Miromanov News: Opens scoring in third period

Miromanov scored a goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Miromanov pinched low off a faceoff win and buried his shot after a pass from MacKenzie Weegar. The tally was Miromanov's first of the season. The 27-year-old blueliner hasn't added much offense, picking up three points, 18 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 16 appearances. Miromanov isn't a lock for the lineup, but he often fills a top-four role when he plays.