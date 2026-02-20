Daniil Miromanov News: Three-point effort for Wranglers
Miromanov scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 5-4 overtime win over Bakersfield on Friday.
Miromanov has logged 24 points in 44 outings for the Wranglers this season. He's picked up three goals and five assists over his last five contests after a stretch in which he had just a single helper in a 12-game span. The defenseman could have a path back to the NHL, but that likely depends on if MacKenzie Weegar stays or goes at the trade deadline.
