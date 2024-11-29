Daniil Tarasov Injury: Battling illness

Tarasov is dealing with an illness, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, which puts his status for Friday's home game against Calgary in question.

Tarasov has a 3-4-1 record, 4.03 GAA and .861 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets recalled Jet Greaves on an emergency basis Friday due to Tarasov's illness. If Tarasov can't play against the Flames, then Elvis Merzlikins will likely serve as the starter while Greaves would be his understudy.