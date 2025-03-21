Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Tarasov will be unavailable for Friday's road game against the Penguins due to an illness, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Elvis Merzlikins will start Friday's matchup, while Jet Greaves will serve as the backup due to Tarasov's illness. Tarasov should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's road game against the Islanders, although he's seen sporadic playing time in recent weeks, starting in just three of the Blue Jackets' 12 games since the 4 Nations break.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
