Tarasov (illness) won't dress for Friday's home tilt versus Calgary, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Jet Greaves, who was recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Friday, will back up Elvis Merzlikins against the Flames. Tarasov is 3-4-1 with a 4.03 GAA and an .861 save percentage in eight outings this campaign.