Daniil Tarasov News: Back from conditioning loan
Tarasov was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Columbus assigned Jet Greaves to the minors in a corresponding move. During his conditioning stint, Tarasov surrendered six goals on 65 shots in two AHL outings en route to a 1-1-0 record. He has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.23 GAA and an .857 save percentage in 10 NHL appearances this season. Tarasov will probably continue to occupy the backup role behind Elvis Merzlikins.
