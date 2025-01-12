Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Back from conditioning loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Tarasov was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

Columbus assigned Jet Greaves to the minors in a corresponding move. During his conditioning stint, Tarasov surrendered six goals on 65 shots in two AHL outings en route to a 1-1-0 record. He has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.23 GAA and an .857 save percentage in 10 NHL appearances this season. Tarasov will probably continue to occupy the backup role behind Elvis Merzlikins.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
