Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes in Seattle

Tarasov will defend the road cage Sunday in Seattle, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov picked up his first win since Jan. 25 against the Red Wings on Tuesday, stopping 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 win. The 26-year-old owns a 9-10-2 record, 2.82 GAA and .901 save percentage through 22 outings this season. The Kraken have struggled lately, but they snapped their four-game losing streak in Vancouver on Saturday in a 5-2 victory. Seattle is tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.83 goals per game and is 16-13-5 on home ice in 2025-26.