Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes Saturday

Tarasov will be in the visiting blue paint against the Rangers on Saturday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Tarasov picked up his fourth win of the season Tuesday, stopping 23 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Philadelphia. Tarasov is 4-6-1 with a 3.99 GAA and an .862 save percentage across 11 outings this season. The Rangers are averaging 2.93 goals per game this season, 19th in the NHL.