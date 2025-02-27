Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Tarasov has not seen any action in net in almost a month, stopping 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Utah on Jan. 31. The Russian netminder is 5-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a weak .876 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. The Red Wings are generating 2.90 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.

