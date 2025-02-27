Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes Thursday
Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Tarasov has not seen any action in net in almost a month, stopping 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Utah on Jan. 31. The Russian netminder is 5-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a weak .876 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. The Red Wings are generating 2.90 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now