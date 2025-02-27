Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes Thursday

Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Tarasov has not seen any action in net in almost a month, stopping 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Utah on Jan. 31. The Russian netminder is 5-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a weak .876 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. The Red Wings are generating 2.90 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.