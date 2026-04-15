Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes versus Wings
Tarasov will tend the twine at home against Detroit on Wednesday.
Tarasov appears to have supplanted Sergei Bobrovsky as the No. 1 option in Florida, appearing in nine of the Cats' last 13 contests. In those outings, the 27-year-old Tarasov went 3-4-1 with a 3.54 GAA. With Bobrovsky out of contract in the offseason, it looks like Tarasov will be the starter heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
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