Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes versus Wings

Tarasov will tend the twine at home against Detroit on Wednesday.

Tarasov appears to have supplanted Sergei Bobrovsky as the No. 1 option in Florida, appearing in nine of the Cats' last 13 contests. In those outings, the 27-year-old Tarasov went 3-4-1 with a 3.54 GAA. With Bobrovsky out of contract in the offseason, it looks like Tarasov will be the starter heading into the 2026-27 campaign.