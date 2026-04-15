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Daniil Tarasov News: Between pipes versus Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Tarasov will tend the twine at home against Detroit on Wednesday.

Tarasov appears to have supplanted Sergei Bobrovsky as the No. 1 option in Florida, appearing in nine of the Cats' last 13 contests. In those outings, the 27-year-old Tarasov went 3-4-1 with a 3.54 GAA. With Bobrovsky out of contract in the offseason, it looks like Tarasov will be the starter heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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