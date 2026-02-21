Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Cleared to play for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 10:07am

Tarasov (lower body) will be available for Thursday's home tilt versus Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov allowed five goals on 25 shots in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Feb. 5 before leaving the game due to an injury. He will probably serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup versus Toronto. Tarasov is 8-8-2 with a 2.83 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 19 appearances in 2025-26.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
