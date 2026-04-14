Daniil Tarasov News: Collects win Monday

Tarasov stopped 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The Panthers staked Tarasov to an early 2-0 lead, and while he eventually let it slip away, Cole Reinhardt bailed him out with a game-winner late in the third period. The 27-year-old Tarasov has taken over No. 1 duties from Sergei Bobrovsky in the Florida crease as the team plays out the string on the season, starting four of the last five games and going 2-1-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .880 save percentage. However, Bobrovsky seems likely to get the nod for the season finale Wednesday, at home against the Red Wings, in what could be his final game as a Panther.