Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Cruises to win against Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Tarasov made 24 saves in Wednesday's 8-1 rout over Detroit.

Justin Faulk spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period, but Tarasov was still able to end the regular season on a high note. The 27-year-old posted a 13-15-3 record with a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage over 33 outings in 2025-26, and with both Tarasov and Sergei Bobrovsky headed into free agency, the Panthers' crease could look very different next season.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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