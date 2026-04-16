Daniil Tarasov News: Cruises to win against Wings

Tarasov made 24 saves in Wednesday's 8-1 rout over Detroit.

Justin Faulk spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period, but Tarasov was still able to end the regular season on a high note. The 27-year-old posted a 13-15-3 record with a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage over 33 outings in 2025-26, and with both Tarasov and Sergei Bobrovsky headed into free agency, the Panthers' crease could look very different next season.