Daniil Tarasov News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Tarasov will guard the road goal against Washington on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is coming off a 29-save performance in last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville. He has a 3-1-1 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .886 save percentage through five appearances this season. Washington ranks third in the league with 4.11 goals per game this campaign.

