Daniil Tarasov News: Defending crease Saturday
Tarasov will guard the road goal against Washington on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Tarasov is coming off a 29-save performance in last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville. He has a 3-1-1 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .886 save percentage through five appearances this season. Washington ranks third in the league with 4.11 goals per game this campaign.
