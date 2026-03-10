Daniil Tarasov News: Drawing start Tuesday
Tarasov will guard the home cage Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Tarasov has not earned a win since Jan. 25, going 0-4-0 with a 4.04 GAA and and .876 save percentage across his last four outings. Detroit is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season and might be without Dylan Larkin (leg) on Tuesday.
