Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Drawing start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Tarasov will guard the home cage Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Tarasov has not earned a win since Jan. 25, going 0-4-0 with a 4.04 GAA and and .876 save percentage across his last four outings. Detroit is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season and might be without Dylan Larkin (leg) on Tuesday.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
