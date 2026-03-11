Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Escapes with win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Tarasov stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old netminder appeared ahead for his 11th loss of the season, but instead he fell into his career-high ninth win when Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final 90 seconds of the third period. It was Tarasov's first victory since Jan. 25, and he's given up at least three goals in four of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 3.83 GAA and .879 save percentage.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
