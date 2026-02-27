Daniil Tarasov News: Expected to start Friday

Tarasov is slated to be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.

Tarasov suffered a lower-body injury in his last start, prior to the Olympic break Feb. 5, but was deemed healthy enough to return a week ago. He backed up Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday. Tarasov enters the Buffalo game with an 8-8-2 record, a 2.83 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 19 appearances this season. The Sabres are ninth in scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per contest.