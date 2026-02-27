Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Expected to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 10:47am

Tarasov is slated to be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.

Tarasov suffered a lower-body injury in his last start, prior to the Olympic break Feb. 5, but was deemed healthy enough to return a week ago. He backed up Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday. Tarasov enters the Buffalo game with an 8-8-2 record, a 2.83 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 19 appearances this season. The Sabres are ninth in scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per contest.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
26 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
29 days ago