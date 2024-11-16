Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Facing Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 8:58am

Tarasov will defend the road crease in Montreal on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is 3-3-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .865 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He has allowed 14 goals on 84 shots in his last three starts. Tarasov will get a chance to redeem himself against a Montreal team averaging 2.71 goals per game this season.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now