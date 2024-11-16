Daniil Tarasov News: Facing Canadiens

Tarasov will defend the road crease in Montreal on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is 3-3-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .865 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He has allowed 14 goals on 84 shots in his last three starts. Tarasov will get a chance to redeem himself against a Montreal team averaging 2.71 goals per game this season.