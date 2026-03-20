Daniil Tarasov News: Facing Flames on Friday
Tarasov will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Friday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Tarasov will get the second half of a back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky shut out the Oilers on Thursday. The Panthers have alternated goalies for most of March, though this will be Tarasov's first outing in three games, so he's still in the backup role. It's an easy matchup, but the back-to-back factor could add some difficulty for Tarasov.
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