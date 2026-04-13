Daniil Tarasov News: Facing Rangers
Tarasov will patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Monday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.
Tarasov will make his second straight start after stopping 17 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto. He has gone 11-15-3 this season with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 31 appearances. Since the start of March, the Rangers sit fourth in the league with 3.62 goals per game.
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