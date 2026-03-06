Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Falls to former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Tarasov stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, with Columbus' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Facing the team he made his NHL debut with in 2021-22, Tarasov didn't get a lot of help from his teammates, who fell behind 3-0 before finally finding a goal midway through the third period. With trade rumors swirling around Sergei Bobrovsky, there's a chance Tarasov could find himself at the top of the Panthers' depth chart the rest of the season, but his 8-10-2 record, 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage through 21 outings don't hint at strong fantasy value in a starting role.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
