Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Needed in relief Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Tarasov turned aside nine of 12 shots after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the second period of Saturday's 9-4 rout at the hands of the Penguins.

Neither goalie had much success behind the Panthers' injury-depleted blue line, as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Tarasov has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-4-0 with a rough 4.46 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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