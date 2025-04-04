Daniil Tarasov News: Needed in relief Thursday

Tarasov turned aside all four shots he faced after replacing Elvis Merzlikins early in the third period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 26-year-old continues to be used sparingly, but that could be about to change. Tarasov hasn't given up more than three goals in an appearance since Jan. 23, posting a 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage over his last six outings. Meanwhile, Merzlikins has a ghastly 5.11 GAA over his last five starts. With the Blue Jackets' playoff chances hanging by a thread, coach Dean Evason might have little choice but to give Tarasov a bigger workload.