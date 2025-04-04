Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Needed in relief Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Tarasov turned aside all four shots he faced after replacing Elvis Merzlikins early in the third period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 26-year-old continues to be used sparingly, but that could be about to change. Tarasov hasn't given up more than three goals in an appearance since Jan. 23, posting a 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage over his last six outings. Meanwhile, Merzlikins has a ghastly 5.11 GAA over his last five starts. With the Blue Jackets' playoff chances hanging by a thread, coach Dean Evason might have little choice but to give Tarasov a bigger workload.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
