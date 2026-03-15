Daniil Tarasov News: No match for Kraken
Tarasov stopped 19 of 25 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.
Tarasov took his fifth loss in his last six outings, and this was not a pretty performance. The Kraken got goals from all over the lineup, including four from the bottom six and one from a defenseman. Tarasov is down to 9-11-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. He's alternated starts with Sergei Bobrovsky for most of March, and if the Panthers keep that pattern going, it would essentially be a white flag on their title defense. The Panthers' next game is an easy one Tuesday in Vancouver.
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