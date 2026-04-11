Daniil Tarasov News: Picks up win over Toronto
Tarasov stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
In a battle between two teams seemingly racing to the bottom, Tarasov was able to prevail for his first win in four outings in April. The 27-year-old netminder has started three of the Panthers' last four games, likely in an effort to get him some experience. Through 31 appearances this season, Tarasov is 11-15-3 with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Both Tarasov and Sergei Bobrovsky are set for unrestricted free agency this summer, leaving both netminders' futures with Florida in question. The Panthers have two home games against non-playoff teams left on the schedule, with the Rangers coming to town Monday followed by the Red Wings on Wednesday.
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