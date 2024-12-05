Daniil Tarasov News: Poor showing in loss

Tarasov allowed six goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Tarasov couldn't rise to the occasion on a night where the Oilers' best players looked the part. This was Tarasov's first action since Nov. 16, though he missed some time due to an illness in that span. He's now lost his last five appearances (0-4-1), allowing 25 goals in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old netminder is at 3-5-1 with a 4.26 GAA and an .858 save percentage. If his performance doesn't improve soon, Jet Greaves may get a longer look in the backup role behind Elvis Merzlikins, who is likely to start Friday in Vancouver.