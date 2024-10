Tarasov made 26 saves in a 6-2 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Tarasov was solid, but it really was a team game. The Jackets had the Leafs on their heels because of their speed through the neutral zone. The Leafs didn't get their first goal until 18:59 of the second period. Tarasov has delivered a 3-1-0 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage.