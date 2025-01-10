Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Reassigned for conditioning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Tarasov was sent down to AHL Cleveland on a conditioning assignment Friday.

Tarasov has appeared in just two of the Jackets' last 25 contests. Even when he does get opportunities, the 25-year-old netminder has struggled, going 0-5-1 with a 4.86 GAA in his last six NHL appearances. The Monsters will face AHL Laval on Friday and Saturday, so look for Tarasov to start at least one of those contests. In the meantime, Jet Greaves was recalled from the minors and figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Elvis Merzlikins for the time being.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now