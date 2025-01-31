Daniil Tarasov News: Secures comeback win in overtime

Tarasov stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Tarasov gave up goals early in the second and third periods, but the Blue Jackets were able to put together a comeback. The 25-year-old netminder won two of his four outings while allowing a total of 10 goals in January. He's been firmly in a backup role behind Elvis Merzlikins, and Tarasov will have to display consistently good play over a longer span to earn a larger share of the starts in goal. The 25-year-old is now 5-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 14 outings this season. The Blue Jackets' road trip continues Sunday in Dallas.