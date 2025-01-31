Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Secures comeback win in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Tarasov stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Tarasov gave up goals early in the second and third periods, but the Blue Jackets were able to put together a comeback. The 25-year-old netminder won two of his four outings while allowing a total of 10 goals in January. He's been firmly in a backup role behind Elvis Merzlikins, and Tarasov will have to display consistently good play over a longer span to earn a larger share of the starts in goal. The 25-year-old is now 5-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 14 outings this season. The Blue Jackets' road trip continues Sunday in Dallas.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now