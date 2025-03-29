Daniil Tarasov News: Set to face Ottawa

Tarasov is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is making his first appearance since allowing three goals on 20 shots en route to a 4-0 loss to the Rangers on March 15. He's 7-8-2 with a 3.52 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2024-25. Ottawa is tied for 18th in goals per game with 2.92.