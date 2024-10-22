Daniil Tarasov News: Set to guard home crease Tuesday

Tarasov is expected to start against at home against Toronto on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov will be tasked with quieting the Maple Leafs' offense after Toronto earned a 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday. Toronto has also scored at least four goals in four of its past five games, so the Blue Jackets goaltender has his work cut out for him. Tarasov has a 2-1-0 record, 3.71 GAA and .876 save percentage in three outings this season.