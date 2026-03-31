Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Tarasov is slated to be between the pipes at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Tarasov is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak and has managed just one victory in his last nine outings, going 1-8-0 with a 4.19 GAA over that stretch. Despite the lack of wins, the 27-year-old netminder continues to share the crease with veteran Sergei Bobrovsky. If the team doesn't bring Bobrovsky back next season, Tarasov figures to take over as the full-time No. 1 option.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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